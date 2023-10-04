Police warn Bobi wine supporters ahead of his welcome fete

The Uganda Police Force have cautioned supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party against engaging in any unlawful assemblies and processions as they welcome their leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine who is expected to return to Uganda on Thursday from his international mobilisation tours in Canada and South Africa.



NUP leaders led by a section of party MPs, especially those representing Kampala Metropolitan constituencies have mobilised people from across the country to gather at Entebbe International Airport and along Entebbe road plus all other roads leading to Bobi wine’s residence in Magere, Wakiso.



Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr David Sserukenya, the Makindye Ssabagabo MP, noted that Mr Kyagulanyi’s supporters have decided to stage a mega welcome fete as a way of congratulating him for the successful mobilisation tours he has conducted both in Uganda and abroad for the last one month.



“Ugandans have decided to welcome our [NUP] president right from the airport as he heads to his residence. People should not look at it from any political angle, this is entirely a welcome back-fete,” Mr Sserukenya said.



Equally, Mr Aloysius Mukasa, the Rubaga South MP asked all individuals who will be part of the fete to be calm and respectful and also follow security guidance from police, which is expected to be on standby to keep law and order.



“I ask Mr Kyagulanyi’s supporters to respect traffic rules and security guidelines during this event. This is going to be a trial to our security organs, but we expect them to keep law and order as Ugandans exercise their rights on this day,” he said.



However, when contacted the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Area, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said; “I am not aware of this [Bobi wine’s welcome back fete], but any unlawful procession will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



Police is also expected to issue an official statement on the matter before the end of the today [Wednesday], according to Mr Owoyesigyire.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said that the government has no plans to interfere with Bobi wine’s return since he is like any other Ugandan and his return should not cause any alarm.



“Actually I did not know that Mr Kyagulanyi was out of the country, but if he is coming back on Thursday it is okay. We are not bothered with his comeback in any way. It’s his supporters who think that he is so important that when he is returning to Uganda, the government should have sleepless nights,” he said.



“But of course his supporters should behave, avoid being chaotic and interfering with peoples’ businesses. The rumours that the government is planning to switch off the internet on this day are unfounded, but even if the internet is switched off, the plane that will bring him will still land at Entebbe [airport],” he added.