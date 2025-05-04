Police warn female recruits against pregnancy before final selection

The Uganda Police Force has warned female applicants participating in the ongoing recruitment exercise to avoid getting pregnant before the release of the final list of successful candidates, warning that doing so will lead to automatic disqualification.

Speaking to applicants at the Jinja Agriculture Show Ground on Saturday, Ms Zula Ganyana, Assistant Commissioner of Police and team leader for the recruitment in Kiira Region, emphasized the need for discipline and responsible conduct during the recruitment process.

“You have to be responsible for taking care of your lives to avoid getting involved in criminal activities, getting pregnant for the ladies before the final list of successful candidates is out,’’ Ms Ganyana advised. “As you wait, do not forget to keep clean records of yourselves in the respective communities.’’

The ongoing recruitment involves a series of stages including a 5-kilometer run, written and oral interviews, and a health screening. In the Kiira Region, 160 applicants have progressed to the final stages, while eight did not turn up for the exercise. The region has been allocated 168 slots for youths aged between 18 and 25 years.

The Uganda Police Force is recruiting 10,000 Probationer Police Constables ahead of the upcoming elections, and officials have reiterated that the process is transparent and free from external influence.

Mr Richard Gulume, Resident City Commissioner for Jinja, affirmed the government's commitment to creating employment through recruitment into the Uganda Police Force and other sister security agencies.

Mr Andrew Ntange, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Jinja, noted that the recruitment has so far been free of corruption, impersonation, or academic fraud.

He pointed out that some applicants were disqualified due to inconsistencies in documentation, such as mismatched National Identification Numbers (NINs), missing national IDs, and lack of birth notification certificates.

Mr Ntange urged the youth to proactively verify their credentials with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to avoid losing out on such opportunities in future recruitment exercises.