Police warn of high traffic as Makerere students graduate

The police have urged the public to prepare their journeys early in anticipation of heavy traffic on different roads as Makerere University starts the graduation exercise today.

The revelation was made Monday in Kampala during the weekly police press briefing.

"As Makerere University starts graduation exercise today, we anticipate that there will be heavy traffic on the different roads," Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety said.

He added: "We ask members of the public to prepare their journeys early to avoid delays and also to follow traffic guidelines that will be issued on the roads."

The week-long graduation has attracted 12,913 students of which 6,816 are females and 6,097 are males. Of these 11,016 are undergraduate students, 156 are postgraduate students and 132 are PhD students.

1,476 students graduated from different schools and colleges at Makerere University on Monday.