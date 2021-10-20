Police warn public against cult leaders spreading anti- vaccine messages

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Police have advised the public to shun religious and cult leaders who are said to be discouraging their followers from taking Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga urged the public to follow only religious leaders who encourage them to go for the jab as it’s the only way to protect themselves from Covid-19 which has wreaked havoc in the country and the rest of the world.

He said those spreading messages against the vaccination exercise should be identified by local leaders and reported to relevant authorities.

"Some leaders have taken the vaccination drive to their congregants and encouraged them which is good for people's lives," Mr Enanga said after getting information that there are some cult leaders moving in some areas of Greater Mukono convincing people not to go for the jab.

"This is a virus that has claimed many lives of people so it should not be interpreted as something spiritual," he said.

Information gathered by this reporter indicate that there are some cult leaders in Greater Mukono discouraging their followers to go for the jab under the pretext that it’s spiritually wrong.

Mr Bitamisi Muteleka, one of the councillors at Mukono municipality blamed the cult leaders for confusing some people and advised them their followers to shun them on grounds that they are fake religious leaders.

"People should mind about their lives; the second wave of Covid-19 left very many people dead and someone should not joke with Covid-19," she said.

Pastor Samuel Lwandasa, the leader for Peace, Love and Unit in Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe and Buvuma districts also advised the community to shun cult leaders who may approach them with misleading information.

"These cult leaders just want to confuse you, stick to what the government says so as to save your lives," he said.

The Secretary General for Inter religious council of Uganda, Mr.Joshua Bitatule:"Such people should not be entertained in the country, the locals should always tip police and they get arrested."

As of October 19, Government of Uganda had received 6,631,763 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines, according to ministry of health.

Of the doses received, so far 2,575,021 doses have been administered while 3,021,994 are currently being distributed countrywide. Of the administered doses, 1,974,045 have been administered as 1st dose and 600,976 have been administered as 2nd dose