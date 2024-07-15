Police warn Ugandans on planned demonstration next week

The police have cautioned the members of the public ahead of a planned demonstration next week in protest against corruption in the country.

Posters and fliers circulating on social media call for a march to Parliament on July 23, but police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke says the event is not approved.

"We strongly warn against proceeding with this demonstration," Rusoke told journalists at a press briefing in Kampala on Monday. "We will respect the right to peaceful protest, but we won't tolerate attempts to incite public disorder."

Mr Rusoke cautioned that the police will not allow anyone to hijack the demonstration for ulterior motives.

“We are reliably informed of ongoing mobilisation efforts on social media, calling for people to march to Parliament. We are issuing a clear warning against attempts to incite violence or breach of public order through what we have observed as uncontrolled demonstrations. We call upon people to take this statement very seriously,” Mr Rusoke said.

Ugandans on social media are drawing inspiration from Kenya's GenZ protests, which successfully pushed for tax reforms and governance changes.

However, the police are urging caution, promising to guide people in exercising their rights without compromising public safety.