Police widen probe into Budo fire

Investigations into suspected arson at King’s College Budo have widened after detectives obtained information that there was discontent among students following expulsion of their colleagues for indiscipline.

A dormitory for female students caught fire on Tuesday at around 6:40am as the students were away for preps. Students’ property was burnt before police extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings. No one was injured.

A police source said their investigations show that the fire started after the school administrators expelled six students who allegedly beat up a male student for engaging in homosexuality.

A source said the students were annoyed with the school administration for expelling their colleagues and yet no action was taken against the one they said deserved reprimand.

The detective said since the expulsion of the students early this month, three other fires have happened at the school. However, the fires were extinguished by the school personnel before they could cause any harm.

The head teacher, Mr Patrick Bakka Male, confirmed yesterday that some members of his staff were interrogated by the police about the first three fire incidents, which he said were minor.

“Yes, there were those fires. It is possible we didn’t take them seriously. The burning (fires) happened in places we didn’t expect until this big one,” Mr Bakka said in a telephone interview.



He also confirmed that they expelled students, most of whom were in Senior Six, for beating up their colleague they suspected of sodomy. However, he said the students did not have evidence that the accused was involved in the practice.

Mr Bakka also said he did not have any information on whether the students were involved in the fire incident.

The deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed that they were investigating a case of suspected arson but declined to talk about the expelled students.

“A student, who had remained in the dormitory, told investigators that the fire started near the dormitory window. Our experts are examining the spot where she said the incident happened to verify it,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He added that four school administrators, including two deputy head teachers and the dormitory matron, were interrogated on why they did not report the first three fires to police.

