Police will not allow illegal anti-govt protests, says Enanga

Police have vowed to disperse and disrupt all unlawful assemblies and processions in the country.

”We shall continue using our powers and discretion in policing to detect and prevent crime, maintain law and order. All our territorial commanders have been tasked to use lawful and reasonable force to disperse and disrupt the unlawful assemblies,” Police Spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga said.

Mr Enanga’s remarks were directed at organisers of planned “Uganda’s economic protests.”

The protests were reportedly planned by activists and politicians over the surge in commodity prices and fuel in the country.

According to Mr Enanga, eight suspects linked to the planned protests were arrested from Lugala and Bwaise in the wee hours of Monday with materials for making petrol bombs.

Police said the organisers were hiding behind the protests to wreak havoc in the city.

“Upon further interrogations they indicated part of their plans burning motor vehicles parked at police stations, torching of government motor vehicles moving on the road, looting of shops and businesses that were open, blocking roads, provocation and confrontation of police, among others,” he said.

“They also intentionally spread misinformation to incite and provoke members of the public. Even this time, the organisers and perpetrators of the protest, carried out mobilisations on various social media platforms without adhering to the provisions of Section 5, of the POMA,” he added.



Enanga termed the planned practices as “provocative behavior” and urged the organisers to instead participate in constructive economic reforms and policies for the country

“Although we do respect the rights to holding peaceful protests and rights to freedom of speech, we however, do object to the tendency where intending participants and organisers, harass and intimidate residents and businessmen, who are not willing to join them,” Mr Enanga added.

Police insist that all lawful assembly organiseres must inform them about the date, time, details of organisers, location and consent of the venue owners, number of persons expected and purpose of the meeting, a position many organisers have disagreed with.

Police remarks come hours after the army arrested seven other people in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso district on allegations of being in possession of improvised explosive devices.