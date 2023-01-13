Police withdraw Zaake’s Parliamentary commission car

Police on Thursday retrieved from Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake’s home a car belonging to the Parliamentary Commission following his removal as Commissioner.

“The action was prompted by Hon Zaake’s refusal to return Government property that by policy is supposed to be driven by an official driver. The Clerk to Parliament had severally advised Hon Zaake to follow the guidelines governing management of government fleet and return the car but he declined. The police have delivered the car and it is safe at parliament parking,” Parliament’s director, communication and public affairs Chris Obore said on Friday.

A May 3 letter signed off by the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, instructed the police to withdraw the vehicle from Mr Zaake.

“It has come to my notice that Hon Francis Zaake has never handed over the vehicle to the Director, Admiration and Transport Logistics as per my communication, which is in contravention with the law. The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to instruct you to immediately recover the above-mentioned Parliamentary Commission vehicle from him,” the letter read in part.