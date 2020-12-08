Police withhold body as family disagrees on burial plans

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The police have withheld the body of a detective Assistant Inspector of Police, who died of Coronavirus, after the deceased maternal and paternal relatives disagreed on where he should be buried.

Simon Asaba Abapitra died at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday where he had been admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a week.

The mother’s family had prepared to bury him in Buikwe District, the mother’s home, but the father’s family from Adjumani District petitioned police to have the deceased buried at his ancestral home.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said they halted the handover of the body to any of the family members until the two parties agree on where the officer should be buried.

“Once there is an agreement on the burial site, we shall proceed to bury our officer,” Mr Onyango said yesterday.

The demise of Asaba, who was in early 30s, has also affected operations at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS), Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

Police management ordered immediate disinfection of the entire CPS at the weekend. Kampala CPS is one of the busiest stations in the Kampala metropolitan area.

