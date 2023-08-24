Police write to India over six trafficked Ugandans

Uganda Police Force, through International Police (Interpol), has written to their counterparts in India to establish details of Ugandan women who were rescued from a prostitution racket in several Indian cities.

At least six Ugandan women were rescued from different brothels where they were allegedly held against their will.

The Director of Interpol in Uganda, Ms Grace Akullo, said the women were coerced into sex work in India.

“I directed our teams in-charge of anti-human trafficking to reach out to Interpol India to get details about the women who claim to be Ugandans, who were rescued by Indian police,” Ms Akullo said yesterday.

According to Indian media, police in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar rescued three Ugandan women on Sunday.

The Indian police arrested a Malawian woman they accuse of trafficking Ugandan women for sexual exploitation.

The women told Indian police officers that they were lured to travel to India after they were promised juicy jobs but their passports were confiscated and they were coerced into prostitution.

It is alleged that the Malawian national would post photographs of the Ugandan women and her contact on social media for potential clients to reach her.

According to the Free Press Journal of India, the police officers used the same contacts to establish the whereabouts of the women. The Malawian national is to be charged under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act , 1956.

Ms Akullo said:“India is a destination for trafficked Ugandan women... There was a time we rescued more than 200 women, who were youth, in just one operation. They had been trafficked by Ugandan and Nigerian criminals after promising them good jobs, which never came.”

She added that some of the trafficked women are groomed to commit other crimes.

Last week, a Ugandan woman was arrested by Indian police as she was receiving narcotic drugs worth Shs6.7b that had been trafficked by an Indian national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in India.