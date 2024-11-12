Police yet to arrest suspects in Pastor Bugingo shooting

Police are still searching for assailants who opened fire on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s vehicle 10 months ago, leaving his driver dead.

The incident happened at around 9pm at Bwalakata Junction in Namungoona, Kasubi in Rubaga Division on January 2.

“The hunt for the suspects in the matter is still on,” the police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said yesterday in an interview.

The incident left Pastor Bugingo from House of Prayer Ministries International in Kampala injured, while his bodyguard, Corporal Richard Muhumuza from the Special Forces Command (SFC), later succumbed to serious injuries from the bullet wounds.

The deceased, whom his colleagues said was in his late 30s, hailed from Sembabule District. The deceased had served as Pastor Bugingo’s bodyguard for about 10 months.

Police had earlier offered a Shs20 million prize to any member of the public who could offer information about the identity of the suspects.

Police investigations also indicated the pistol in the shooting was linked to the one that was used to kill vlogger Isma Olaxes in May 2023.

The car in which House of Prayer Ministries International Pastor Aloysius Bugingo (Inset) was traveling in at the time of the attack.

The shooting mystery adds to many others that have happened in recent years, with no conclusive investigations.

In June 2018, Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga was shot dead as he approached his home in Kawanda, Wakiso District. To date, no suspect has been charged in court over the crime.

The police had initially arrested a boy from a neighbouring homestead who had dropped a mobile handset at the scene of the crime. But later police released him after realising the juvenile had dropped the phone there accidently.