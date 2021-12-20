Police yet to identify cars in accident that killed woman

The scene was visited by officers from Seeta Police Station and took the body to the city mortuary for postmortem. Photo courtesy | @FredNamanya1

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The Traffic Police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima, said they are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the cars involved in the incident and their drivers.

Police are investigating an  accident on the Kampala-Jinja Highway near Jomayi Offices in Mukono, which killed a woman identified as Patricia Nabugabo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.