Policeman accused of murder hands self to authorities

A police officer, who is a prime suspect in a murder case in Luweero District, has handed himself to authorities.

“We have the suspect in our custody after he turned up by himself. He will help with the investigation process,” the acting District Police Commander, Mr Patrick Maikula, said yesterday.

Mr Nicholas Muloni, a police officer attached to Zirobwe Police Station in the district, had been declared wanted after evading arrest in a case that involved the death of a cyclist at Kiziiri police checkpoint on Gayaza –Zirobwe highway on June 23.

Mr Muloni, who allegedly used a knife affixed to his riffle to stab Mr Kasim Luyinda, after he tried to evade the road barricade, went missing after handing over his gun to police.

Mr Muloni had been deployed at the police checkpoint to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines announced by government to stop the spread of the disease.

The relatives of the deceased, including his father, Mr Abdallah Ssenjala, last Saturday said the arrest of Mr Muloni could help the family get justice.

“The family of Luyinda lost a bread winner. We believe that his [Muloni] disappearance corresponded to the allegations that he could have intentionally stabbed Luyinda. We call for justice,” Mr Ssenjalla said.

Caution

Luweero District chairperson Erasto Kibirango told Daily Monitor that some of the police officers deployed to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines are rude and behave recklessly.

“We should not be losing lives under the disguise of trying to protect residents from the virus. It becomes illogical and very absurd,” he said.

Background

On June 23, Mr Luyinda succumbed to injuries after a police officer manning a police checkpoint pushed a knife fixed on his gun into his left ribs as he tried to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines. Luyinda died shortly after the incident.