Policeman arrested after colleague ‘drowns’ in River Nile

Police in Obongi District are investigating circumstances under which a policeman drowned in River Nile in Obongi District Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Justin Rubangakene who was deployed to guard Obongi ferry alongside another officer only identified as Mr Azabo.

The North West Nile Police spokesperson, Mr Ignatius Dragudu, told Monitor that: "When the incident happened, Azabo shot two bullets in the air to alert people that something had happened."

Officer Azabo is said to be in police custody as investigations continue.

“We arrested him on two grounds. First, we suspect that he could have shot his colleague (Rubangakene) and threw his body in the river. Secondly, we are keeping him for interrogation and safety as we struggle to get the body of the deceased," the police publicist added.

One of the residents who rushed to the scene, but declined to be named, said: "The incident happened at around 9pm when Rubangakene jumped into the River over unclear reasons. He left his gun on the ferry chair."

Shortly, the fishermen and Marine Ambulance rescue team launched a frantic search for the body until this morning (Sunday) with their efforts being fruitless by press time.



Officer Rubangakene was in full police uniform when he fell into the water.

Mr Albert Vundru, a businessman said: "This is the impact of depression in life challenges arising from economic hardships which is sweeping this country on daily basis. Government should do something to reduce the burden of economic crisis and we continue witness this kind of issues happening to our people every day."