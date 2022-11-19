Policeman arrested for shooting at magistrate

Police in Kyenjojo District in western Uganda are holding one of their officers on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot at a grade one magistrate’s car in a mistaken identity case of hit-and run.

Rwenzori west region police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said Mr Waiswa Babu was shot at by the officer in charge Mukunyu police post only identified as Turyanawe.

Turyanawe had reportedly been asked by the officer in charge Rugombe police post, Jocus Kimanywenda, to intercept a car registration number UBG 770E, that had earlier knocked and critically injured a pupil.

“It is alleged that on November 18 at around 9am, the magistrate was driving a car registration number UAV 611W from Fort Portal, Kabarole District where he resides and was heading for work in Kyenjojo when his car was shot at by the officer (suspect) who was in civilian attire near Mukunyu police post. Out of panic, the magistrate jumped out of the moving car thinking he had been attacked by robbers. He got injured but managed to identify the officer. The car knocked one of the poles of a nearby building at Mukunyu trading center,” Mr Twesige said.

Mr Waiswa survived the bullets but was injured as a result of jumping out of a moving car. However, Turyanawe allegedly went ahead and detained Mr Waiswa over the accident involving a pupil. But on learning that he had intercepted the wrong car and arrested a magistrate he set him free.

“The magistrate reported to police a case of attempted murder

And we gave him police form three for medical examination in the hospital. The vehicle is currently parked at Mukunyu police post for inspection,” he said.

When questioned, Turyanawe reportedly told detectives that he was acting on information from his colleague at Rugombe police post who asked him to intercept a suspect who knocked and injured Rwetuha primary school pupil who was crossing the road at Rugombe trading center.

Mr Kimanywenda admitted asking Turyanawe to intercept a suspect who caused the accident but said the officer had arrested a wrong suspect.

Mr Twesige said a rifle with 19 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the officer before he was detained for further questioning as investigations continue.