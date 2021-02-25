Policeman arrested for shooting dead Sheema man accused of threatening violence

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Police in Sheema District in western Uganda say they have arrested one of their colleagues for allegedly shooting dead a man accused of threatening violence.

Bushenyi greater regional police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, said Police Constable Eliab Ndebesa attached to Kitagata police station shot and killed Eliot Kabangira, a resident of Bubaare one, Rutooma ward, Kitagata town council after he resisted arrest and allegedly attempted to cut him with a machete.

"PC Eliab Ndebesa attached to Kitagata police station, who is currently detained at Kitagata police station shot the deceased in self defence and killed him on spot," Mr Tumusiime said.

Police had on Wednesday gone to effect arrest of Kabangira, 27, after his family members reported to police a case of threatening violence.

Kabangira’s uncle, Mr Asaph Byarabaha said he (Kabangira) was a drug addict and had threatened to harm family members.

"Kabangira has been taking alcohol and drugs. Yesterday, he fought some construction workers at home and tried to harm them. They reported the case at police, but detectives said they could effect arrest at night; so they came for him in the morning," Byarabaha stated.

Advertisement

Related incident

Kabangira’s death happened hours before a 16-year-old boy was on Wednesday shot dead during a police and UPDF operation in Kapchorwa District to arrest his father accused of deserting the army.

Authorities said the boy, only identified as Timothy was shot dead in a fire exchange between his armed father, only identified as Kapchekweko, UPDF and the police at Kapcheli village, Kapchemwor Parish, Tuban Sub County.

Kapchekweko’s 15-year-old son was also injured in the shootout.