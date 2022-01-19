Policeman arrested over alleged sex with suspect in Rukiga

Police in Kigezi Sub-region have confirmed the suspect's arrest. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • According to police, the accused policeman who was on duty allegedly took advantage, convinced, and took the suspect to his place where they reportedly had sexual intercourse.

A police man attached to Kashambya Police station in Rukiga District has been arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in persons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.