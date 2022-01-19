Policeman arrested over alleged sex with suspect in Rukiga

A police man attached to Kashambya Police station in Rukiga District has been arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in persons.

Kigezi Region police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate identified the accused as a 56-year-old policeman No. 54089 PC - and informed that the incident happened on Monday at around 6pm.

“It's alleged that the 28-year-old female victim was charged with simple robbery of Shs1m and a mobile phone and detained in Kashambya Police station for investigations,” Mr Maate said.

According to police, the accused policeman who was on duty allegedly took advantage, convinced, and took the suspect to his place where they reportedly had sexual intercourse.

“The officer in charge of criminal investigations at the same police station, Mr Asaph Ampeire, immediately established the absence of the suspect from the prison cells but later realized that she was sleeping in a separate room with his colleague who was on duty when the incident happened,” Mr Maate added.

Police told this publication that Mr Ampeire then notified his superiors at Rukiga Central Police Station (CPS) and a team led by the district Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer responded and found both the victim and suspect locked in the house before the accused policeman was arrested and charged accordingly.