Policeman beaten into coma over enforcing Covid-19 rules

Residents of Rwabaganda cell in Ddyango Town Council, Rakai District on Wednesday beat a policeman into coma after he reportedly attempted to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

According to Mr Wangi Ssemanda, the chairperson of Ddyango Town Council, the victim only identified as Mwesigye, has been attached to Ddyango Police post where he was deployed about two weeks ago.

“We knew him by the name Mwesigye and he had been deployed here about two weeks ago. He has been a hardworking officer but residents are unpredictable on what they really want,” he said.

He added that Mwesigye is currently admitted at Ddyango Clinic where he is receiving medication attention.

Mr Joseph Turyakira, a resident of the area told Daily Monitor that it all began when the officer dispersed youth who were playing football at one of the pitches in Rwabaganda Town.

“He dispersed youths at the playground in Rwabaganda town earlier on and they seemed not to be happy. As they ran away, they warned the officer that he was to pay for what he had done,” he said.

“We did not wonder when we found him unconscious the next evening, lying along the road yet he was not even drunk”, he added.

He, however, noted that policemen have on several occasions mercilessly beaten people for reportedly defying covid-19 rules, without even giving them room for explanation, something that has always angered them (residents).

“Policemen should also be considerate especially when it comes to enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines. They should not beat people anyhow without listening to their explanations,” he added.

Mr Julius Mpanda the acting Rakai District Police Commander (DPC) said he was not aware of the incident and was yet to be briefed by the Officer in Charge of Ddyango Police Post.

“I have not been briefed about the incident but let me make inquiries and follow up the matter,” he said, adding that,”These people seem to be ignorant about the Presidential guidelines and the corona virus itself. We shall go down to the communities and sensitize them but we shall not hesitate to penalize those big-headed ones who intentionally flout these guidelines.”

President Museveni, on June 18, 2021, declared a 42-day lockdown in the country as a measure to prevent further spread of Covid-19, as the country grapples with the second wave that has without a doubt been more aggressive than the first.



