Policeman beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief

A policeman attached to Naguru police headquarters in Kampala is said to have died after he was attacked by a mob in Budaka District on suspicion of being a thief.

Police constable Sedulaki Wakulu, a resident of Lyama village, Lyama Sub-county in Budaka District in eastern Uganda is said to have been killed at around 1am on April 10.



“Preliminary information indicate that last night (April 10) at Nampangala village, No 45549 PC Sedulaki Wakulu was found in front of the door of a store [for agricultural produce]. The store belongs to one Ivan Okoboi.

It is reported that the deceased attempted to run away when he saw Okoboi approaching. However, Okoboi raised an alarm that attracted neighbors to pursue him before he was caught and beaten on allegations of being a thief,” North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso said.

By the time Wakulu identified himself as a police constable attached to Naguru police headquarters in Kampala, it was too late.

His colleagues from Budaka Central Police Station were informed before he was rushed to Budaka Health Centre IV for treatment. He was pronounced dead moments after admission.

“As police, we strongly condemn mob action as means of administering justice to suspects. People should always jointly work with the police which is mandated to keep law and order rather than resorting to mob action. This is totally unacceptable and those implicated in inciting others will be dealt with accordingly. We continue to investigate every lead that we receive as we work to secure justice for the victim and his immediate family,” ASP Alaso added.