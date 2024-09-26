Policeman detained for defiling primary six girl 

A policeman in the Eastern district of Kamuli has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old primary six pupil in Kisozi Village, Buzaaya County.

The victim’s names have been withheld because she is a minor; however, police have named the alleged suspect as No 16927 Station Sergeant Constant Mukasa attached to Kisozi Police Post.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, said: “We have arrested and detained Station Sergeant Constant Mukasa attached to Kisozi Police Post for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old Primary Six pupil to assist investigations.”

Kasadha said police visited and documented the scene of crime before arresting the suspect and detained him pending further investigations into charges of aggravated defilement.

The victim’s mother told this reporter that on the night of September 21, she took her daughter to the Police Station for “counseling” after she reportedly became a habitual runaway and refused to go to school.

“My daughter has been disappearing from home and school; so, I decided to take her to the Police Child and Family Protection Unit for counseling and psychological rehabilitation.

“While there, it was agreed that they keep her to avoid further disappearance, only for her to be sexually abused and defiled by someone who is supposed to protect her,” she said.

The mother filed a formal complaint with the officer in-charge of Kisozi Police Post, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Innocent Agoli, who registered the case as aggravated defilement under file Vide Kamuli SD ref 110/23/09/2024, later to KML CRB 978/2024.

Buyende Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Maj (Rtd) Betty Akello Otekat, regretted the rising cases of security officers defiling girls.

“Police are shaming us. Within a month, they have been involved in allegations of defilement,” she said.

Early this month, a 16-year-old Primary Seven pupil accused two policemen of gang-raping her during the ninth annual Kagulu Rock Climbing challenge that was held at Miru Village, Kagulu Sub-county in Buyende District on August 17.

The minor said on that fateful day, she was intercepted by three policemen as she returned home at around 4am, and reportedly raped and defiled by two as the third policeman looked on. Kasadha said investigations are still ongoing.

During Kyabazinga William Nadiope IV’s tenth coronation anniversary at Bukungu Primary School in Buyende District on September 13, the First Deputy Prime Minister and minister of East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, demanded for a detailed report on that case which she described as “unfortunate”.