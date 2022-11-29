Policeman held over shooting suspect dead during arrest

Police in Kamuli District have arrested one of their own on allegations of shooting a suspect dead while attempting to arrest him on Monday evening.

The Busoga North Regional police spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha, said PC Isaac Sisye, who is attached to Kisozi Police Station in Kamuli District, had gone arrest Moses Kisige following a number of threatening violence reports against him [Kisige] by his father.

“We are actively investigating circumstances surrounding the alleged murder by shooting of a 28-year-old man, Moses Kisige which occurred at Kidunha-Luganda village, Kiduna Parish, Magogo Sub County in Kamuli District.

However, Kasadha said that preliminary findings indicate that officer was prompted to discharge a bullet in the air when the suspect reportedly threatened to cut him.