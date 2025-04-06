Policeman killed at burial of remandee who died in prison

Police in Ibanda District, southwestern Uganda, are investigating circumstances under which a police officer was attacked and killed by a mob at a burial ceremony.

The deceased, identified as Police Constable (PC) Suleiman Chemonges, 28, was attached to Bisheshe Police Station in Ibanda Municipality.

“It is alleged that on April 06, 2025, PC Chemonges Suleiman was deployed to guard at the funeral of Kahangire Razaro, an inmate who died from Nyabuhikye government prison, as he was on remand for a case of attempted murder. The case had originated from a land dispute between the family of one Vincent Mbabazi and his brothers,” Rwizi regional police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said.

According to Mr Kasasira, when the police officer reached the burial venue, angry mourners accused him of being behind the death of Kahangire and being part of the people that were failing the land matter at hand.

This incident created chaotic scenes at the burial, which prompted the victim to shoot in the air before he was overpowered by the angry mourners.

“PC Chemonges reached immediately before his colleagues and was attacked and killed by a mob, who claimed police were the ones who killed their person while in prison,” he said.

“Police responded to the scene and were able to recover a SMG rifle with 16 rounds. The body of the deceased was conveyed to Ruhoko morgue pending postmortem,” Mr Kasasira said.

Kahangire, 47, died on Friday from Nyabuhikye government Prison in Ibanda District, where he had been remanded by Ibanda Grade One Magistrate on March 20, 2025, over attempted murder as a result of a land wrangle.

According to the latest annual crime report, at least 397 cases of land-related crimes were reported to the Police in 2024, compared to 271 cases reported in 2023, presenting a 46.5 per cent increase in the crimes reported in this category.

By the end of 2024, a total of 1,016 cases of Murder by Mob Action were reported to the Police compared to 1,039 cases reported in 2023, giving a decrease of 2.2% in this crime category. Victims of mob action were mainly suspected to have committed the following offences: Theft, Robbery, Murder, Witchcraft, and Burglary, thereby making suspects take the law into their own hands.