Policeman kills 13-year-old girl over curfew violation

Police in Butaleja District are investigating the killing of a 13-year-old pupil, who was allegedly shot dead by a police officer enforcing curfew.

Esther Naula, 13, a Primary Five pupil of Namunasa Primary School in Mazimasa Sub-county, was shot dead on Saturday at about 7:15pm in Nampologoma Trading Centre while on her way home.

The suspect, attached to Kachonga Police Post, opened fire after the deceased and others reportedly tried to escape arrest.

Mr Abdrashid Walujjo, 21, a resident of Scheme View Village, who is admitted to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, sustained injuries.

The Bukedi South police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been arrested.

“We will produce him in court after police investigations,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said the acting district police commander, Mr Agrrey Twesigye, and detectives visited the scene yesterday to gather more evidence.

“We recovered the gun that was used. We also recovered some cartridges and other exhibits,” Mr Mugwe said.

He urged the community to avoid being violent after a section of leaders and residents threatened to attack the police station shortly after the incident.

Mr Tom Wairagala, the deceased’s father, called for justice and demanded compensation.

“I cannot believe that my beloved daughter was killed by a police officer who is supposed to protect people and their property,” Mr Wairagala said.

Mr George Wadangho, a witness, claimed the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

Reported drunk

“He was drunk at the time of the incident. We saw him in one of the bars,” he said.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Stanley Bayole, condemned the act.

He, however, accused residents of defying presidential directives on Covid-19.

“The people started it all by throwing stones at the police officers who were enforcing curfew directives. The officer in question responded by firing bullets but accidentally the bullet hit a young girl who died,” he said.

President Museveni on June 18 during a televised address imposed curfew between 7pm and 5:30am as part of government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Bayole said last week, somelocals also beat up police officers, including the in-charge of Busolwe Police Station.

He earlier banned residents from unnecessary movements to trading centres and towns to contain the spread of the virus.

Other killings

In March, a primary school teacher was shot dead and two others were injured by Local Defence Unit while enforcing the curfew. Wickliffe Shambi, 34, was a resident of Masajja Kibila B Zone in Makindye Ssabagabo Division, Wakiso District, and a teacher at Munyonyo Parent’s School.

Last week, police in Luweero District arrested two of their officers following the death of a special police constable, who was allegedly stabbed with a bayonet at Kiziiri security checkpoint while riding a motorcycle. The suspects were enforcing curfew.



