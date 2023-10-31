Policeman rapes woman gone to report domestic violence case

The in-charge CID at Namusita police post in Buyende District, D/IP Godfrey Balikowa has been dismissed from the police force on accusations of scandalous behaviour after he allegedly raped a 30-year-old housewife who had gone to report a case of domestic violence against her husband.

The victim, a resident of Kalambo village, Ndolwe sub-county is said to have been violated by the officer in Nakabira police barracks on October 12 this year.

“A team of three police officers went to her home to arrest her husband but they did not find him at home. The victim feared to return to her home until when the husband is arrested. At around 6:30pm, the officer asked the victim to be with him since he had found a place for her to sleep. He instead drove her to his home in Nakabira police barracks, bought her food and drinks, and afterwards sexually assaulted her on two occasions,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Tuesday.

The following morning, D/IP Balikowa dropped the victim near Namusita police post and promised to arrest her husband.

“During day time, the victim’s husband was arrested, and a statement recorded from him. The two parties were prevailed upon and the husband paid for his wife’s treatment whom he had assaulted,” Mr Enanga added.

The victim reported her second case of rape at the region and the officer was arrested.

According to Mr Enanga, the victim was vulnerable when the suspected officer took her to his room before assaulting her.

Mr Enanga urged all female victims/suspects at police to be extra cautious when dealing with officers of the opposite sex.

“As the UPF we do strongly condemn such acts of abuse of authority by a few bad elements in the force. We continue to maintain our zero tolerance against acts of sexual violence against vulnerable women. The suspect is to be arraigned in court for rape,” the police publicists said.

The incident comes just days after a 49-year-old inspector of police (IP) Thomas Otim dismissed from the police force for allegedly defiling a 21-month-old toddler.