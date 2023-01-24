Policeman shoots suspect dead in Kisoro

A suspect with an attempted murder case of a policeman was on Monday night shot dead by a police officer as he threatened to injure passengers at Kisoro bus terminal with a panga for unknown reasons.

On Tuesday, Kigezi region police spokesman Elly Maate identified the deceased as 28-year-old Stephen Munyantwari, a resident of Kagezi Village, Muhindura Parish in Kanaba Sub County, Kisoro district.

“Shortly after the shooting incident, it was established that the victim had a case of attempted murder in which he wanted to cut Sgt Papius Kamari with a panga on December 23, 2022 at Nyakabande Police Post in Kisoro District,” Maate told journalists on January 24.

He added: “The deceased has also been on the spot for being a violent citizen who has always threatened to kill his father because of land related wrangles. He was mentally unstable due to drug abuse since he entirely depended on smoking opium.”

Police revealed that incidents related to the shooting started developing at around 8:30pm when Munyabtwari threatened to attack passengers destined for Kampala aboard a Baby Coach bus.

“Armed with an AK47 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition, a 25-year-old police officer attached to a community police post in Kisoro Town One (Ronald Twijukye) responded and indeed, found the victim armed with a new sharpened panga,” Maate observed.

“Upon seeing the armed police officer, the victim moved towards him threatening to cut him. It's at this point that the police officer ordered the victim to put down the panga with no heed which prompted the officer to shoot the victim in the lower left leg to disable him and save the population from danger,” Maate explained.

The suspect succumbed to gunshot wounds from Kisoro Hospital early Tuesday morning.