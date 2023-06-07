Policeman shot dead as suspected Pokot warriors raid Nakapiripirit

A Ugandan police officer was on Tuesday shot dead in Nakapiripirit District in the restive Karamoja sub region by suspected cattle rustlers from Kenya, local authorities said.

Police Constable Rapheal Opio Akol attached to Nakapiripirit Central Police Station was shot and killed in an ambush allegedly staged by suspected Pokot warriors.

The Mt Moroto Region Police Spokesperson, Mike Longole, said the police officer was killed at around 11pm.

“The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers responding to the incident set up another ambush, successfully neutralizing one warrior. They also recovered a bow and six arrows from the scene,” Mr Longole said on Tuesday night.

He said the Nakapiripirit District Police Commander (DPC) along with the investigations team, visited the scene of the officer’s shooting and recovered two cartridges.

“We strongly condemn this act of violence. We commend our colleagues in the UPDF for their brave and tactical response, leading to the elimination of one cattle rustler. We assure the public that every effort will be made to apprehend and bring to justice all individuals involved in this crime,” he said.

The police publicist said the body of Constable Opio will be transported to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as inquiries into the incident continue.