Policeman shot dead in pursuit of armed robbers

Police in Kassanda District are investigating circumstances under which one of their officers died after allegedly being shot by suspected robbers he was pursuing.

Cpl Joseph Olaya attached to Kiganda police station was shot on Monday at around 5:40pm.

A statement from the police indicated that Cpl Oloya was pursuing three armed robbers who raided a mobile money shop and soda depot in the neighbouring Mubende District.

"The territorial police in Kassanda are actively investigating an aggravated robbery and murder by shooting that occurred at Kyakitanga Village Manyogaseka Subcounty in the Kassanda District,” reads part of the statement issued by Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala.

Police said the mobile money shop and soda depot located in Kalongo, Mubende District belong to a one Bonani Janvier Fils.

The robbers are said to have used a motorcycle to flee the scene of crime after taking the police officer’s magazine but left the gun behind.

Oloya died while being rushed to Mubende regional referral hospital for treatment.

The police Crime Intelligence, led by DPC Kassanda visited the scene of crime and relevant statements were recorded to aid investigations.

As the police continues to pursue the suspected robbers who are currently at large, a motorcycle registration number UDX 755C Bajaj boxer red in color and said to belong to the suspects has been recovered.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Kassanda RDC says the district has recently registered a surge in incidents involving armed robberies.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost our police officer in pursuit of the armed thugs but security is on alert and the assailants will be apprehended. I extend my condolences to the family of the deceased and the government of Uganda for the loss of our dedicated officer,” she said.

Kassanda has recently registered several incidents involving armed robbery including incidents registered at Nalutuntu Subcounty two weeks ago, the leaders say.

From June 13, the police in different parts of the country have reported daily targeted attacks on mobile money shops and bank agents by gunmen.

A statement by police Spokesperson Fred Enanga on June 19 indicated that "the nature of the attacks are follow-home and front-gate attacks and physical/direct attacks at the premises, and while in transit to and from the banks. This calls for vigilance, alteration of routine patterns, target hardening in form of guards and escort services, and a reduction or avoidance of late night movements."