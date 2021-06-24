Policeman stabbed by colleague at checkpoint dies, two arrested

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Police in Luweero District have arrested two of their officers following the death of a special police constable (SPC) who was allegedly stabbed with bayonet at Kiziiri security checkpoint while riding a motorcycle.

SPC Kasimu Luyinda was allegedly stabbed at around 1pm on Wednesday by one of the police officers deployed at the checkpoint to enforce government measures announced by President Museveni recently to contain the spread of Coronavirus following a surge in cases. Luyinda who was attached to Zirobwe Police Station in Luweero District bled to death moments after being admitted to Bugema University Health Centre.

Mr Nicholas Muloni, the officer who is said to have stabbed Luyinda is on the run after police also learnt that another boda boda cyclist, Frank Kagenyi Kiryowa, is also fighting for his life after he allegedly fell on a car tyre cutter in a scuffle with security operativesat the same checkpoint which borders Luweero and Wakiso districts, on Wednesday.

“We visited the scene and have since established that one of our police officers stabbed Luyinda when he refused to stop at the checkpoint. We also visited the health centre where he died from shortly after the incident. The body had a deep cut on the left arm,” Luweero Acting DPC Mr Patrick Maikula told the Daily Monitor.

He identified the police officers in custody as Felix Otim and Livingstone Ssemugwe and said police are still hunting for Muloni who is said to be on the run.

“The officers are supposed to help with the investigation process. While we condemn the brutal act by our officers, we also appeal to the boda boda cyclists to always stop when asked to do so at the different check points,” Mr Maikula added.

Witness account

Residents who witnessed the two different incidents told this reporter that officer Muloni stabbed SPC Luyinda with a bayonet which was fixed on his gun.

Luyinda, a resident of Bukimu village in Zirobwe Sub County, continued riding but fell off the motorcycle, about 200 metres from the checkpoint.

“I saw the boda boda man collapse near my home at around 1pm as he bled profusely. I tried to use a piece of cloth to stop the bleeding until his fellow boda boda cyclists picked and rushed him to Bugema health centre where he died shortly after arrival. It is unfortunate that after the police officers injured him, they never came to his rescue yet he collapsed just about 200 meters away from the checkpoint,” Ms Margaret Nabadda said.

Mr Paul Ssenabulya, the owner of the motorcycle which Luyinda was riding said the deceased had hired the motor bike to transport food items to Wakiso District Wednesday morning.

“The bayonet went through the arm and broke some of his left ribs. He bled to death as we got to Bugema University Health Centre for medical help. We later learned that the same officer armed with his gun injured another boda boda cyclist identified as Frank Kageni Kiryowa who is also fighting for his life. It is unfortunate that the police failed to arrest the errant officer and allowed him to escape,” Mr Ssenabulya told this reporter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Luweero District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Erasto Kibirango who rushed to the scene to calm a section of the boda boda riders protesting the alleged police brutality said: “We need a clear report on the incident from the police regarding the death of Kasimu Luyinda and the injuries caused to the other boda boda cyclist. When the officer hit the boda boda cyclist with the sharp end of the gun, he was left struggling and bleeding. They never bothered to help him as responsible persons. Now one of the officer accused of injuring and possibly causing death has disappeared. The brutal acts by the police should be condemned. The responsible officers should be held accountable.”

“We are also wondering why a boda boda cycle that has delivered food items should be made to explain why he is riding back empty.”

Savana Region Police spokesperson Me Issa Ssemogerere on Thursday said Luyinda’s body was taken to Mulago Hospital for postmortem.

“The police investigation team is handling the matter. It is not true that the police shot at the cyclist as alleged by a section of the public,” he said.