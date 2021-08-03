Policemen face dismissal over escape of rebel leader

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Three police officers in Zombo District have been expressly charged, tried and found guilty of aiding escape of a rebel suspect.

Prosecution stated during the police disciplinary court sitting at Social Centre in Arua City on Friday that the six officers aided the escape of Mr Denis Ogenmungu, the suspected coordinator of CODECO, a rebel group that is accused of attacking the UPDF detach in Zeu Sub-county, Zombo District, three weeks ago.

It is alleged that the suspect escaped from six policemen who had picked him from Arua Central Police cells for trial in Paidha court.

Documents tendered in the disciplinary court indicate that the suspect escaped in transit around Kango Sub-county.

The three-day trials that ended on Friday saw three officers convicted, two acquitted and one sentenced to severe reprimand.

The chairperson of the disciplinary court, Mr Ubaldo Bamunoba, recommended Mr Joshua Twongo, the acting district police commander (DPC) of Zombo; and two others to dismissal from the Force. “This disciplinary court finds you guilty of the respective charges levied. Two of you are recommended for dismissal to act as deterrent to other officers. If dissatisfied, you can appeal within 14 days,” Mr Bamunoba ruled.

The other officers recommended for dismissal include Mr Paul Alex Wanjara, the officer-in-charge of criminal investigations at Zombo Central Police Station, and Corporal Albert Abidrabo. Corporal Suleiman Ojur, who was also found guilty, was convicted to severe reprimand.

However, Mr Gilbert Totia, the officer-in-charge of crime intelligence; and a police driver, Mr Gilbert Yalaba, were acquitted of the crime, having been sick at the time of the escape.

According to Mr Bamunoba, the suspect escaped after the DPC ordered the officers to chase after a motorcycle rider whom they met on the way in Kango Sub-county.

Upon seeing the motorcyclist, the officers abandoned the suspected rebel in the car without anyone of them guarding him, prompting him to escape.

It was also adduced in court that after the escape, the policemen did not report to their superiors until after one week, therefore neglecting their duty contrary to the several sections in the police act.

Before the judgement was read, the police officers, who had earlier pleaded not guilty, pleaded for leniency, citing reasons of being sole bread winners, having responsibility of paying fees for their children .



