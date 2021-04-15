Policemen under probe for leaking official documents

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

At least seven people, including police officers and civilians working in the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), are being investigated for leaking confidential information to junior staff and to the public, Daily Monitor has established.

IGP Martins Okoth-Ochola on March 8 ordered a probe into how official documents addressed to top police leadership are accessed by junior staff before they are delivered to the recipients, according to a source who requested to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation.

“The IGP was very bitter after learning that police constables were getting copies of information meant for the assistant inspector generals of police and other officers serving in acting capacity as directors,” the source said.

“In other instances, information was being received by juniors and shared on social media platforms before it could reach final recipients,” it said.

The source, however, did not divulge details of the seven officers being investigated.

The suspects were accordingly ordered to temporarily surrender their mobile phones while others were found with confidential information restricted to the IGP’s office.

“The IGP has been complaining about people leaking police information to officers who are not meant to receive it and some information finding its way to the media immediately after release. He has now decided to act,” said the source.

For the case of civilians leaking information, the IGP promised to bring the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Public Service, their employer.

The IGP instructed his deputy, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, to institute a probe. He subsequently on March 9, wrote to all police directors, heads of department and territorial commanders, warning that whoever would be found culpable would face the law.

“It has come to my attention that some UPF (Uganda Police Force) personnel leak confidential information to the public (social media); this is contrary to our code of conduct and it must stop henceforth,” the letter reads in part.

In the same letter, Maj Lokech instructed the director of Crime Intelligence, Brig Christopher Damulira, to investigate the matter.

Brig Damulira confirmed the investigations. “The issue of leakages of police messages and confidential documents is being investigated, concomitantly, UPF is taking structural and administrative steps to stop these leakages,” he said.

Other cases

In April 2020, Mr Ali Lwetunga, the then officer-in-charge of Wamala Police Post in Nansana Municipality, was arrested on allegations of leaking a WhatsApp message from the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Moses Kafeero, to commanders.

The message from Mr Kafeero was ordering police commanders not to allow the movement of vehicles without stickers from the Works ministry.

The messages made rounds on social media. Mr Kafeero’s orders came after President Museveni banned the movement of both public and private vehicles as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Lwetunga’s arrest was at the time confirmed by the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

