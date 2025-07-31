Politicians blamed for high drowning incidents in Mayuge

Rising drowning cases in Mayuge District have been linked to political interference blocking the enforcement of lifejacket regulations.

Local stakeholders report that efforts to enforce water safety measures are often undermined by politicians who argue that requiring lifejackets imposes an economic burden on local boat operators, many of whom can’t afford to provide them for passengers.

Civil society groups and grieving families are now demanding government action and enforcement of safety laws without political interference.

A study by Makerere University School of Public Health shows that Mayuge, Masaka, and Rakai record the highest drowning rates, mainly among children aged eight and above.

Mr Julius Eumu Caesar, the marine officer at Bwondha Landing Site, accused politicians of undermining police authority.

“When we advise people to postpone travel due to bad weather or warn about cracked boats, they ignore us. But when someone drowns, we’re the first they call,” he said.

Speaking during World Drowning Prevention Day in Mayuge, Mr Eumu stressed the need for basic swimming skills in fishing communities and highlighted that 70 percent of the district is bordered by water bodies, making safety awareness critical.

He added that some boat operators are drug addicts hired informally, and when police arrest them, politicians intervene, claiming they’re voters and should not be penalised. Uganda loses about 3,000 lives annually to drowning, according to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The ministry is now working with private agencies to introduce swimming lessons in schools, focusing on water safety and survival skills. Ms Hanifa Nagobi, a silver fish (mukene) trader in Mayuge, said travellers should take responsibility by purchasing their own lifejackets.

“Ugandans are used to getting free things. Enforcers must not be intimidated by politicians who only show up after a voter dies,” she said.

Government pledge

Mr Charles Ruzigye, the assistant commissioner in the Maritime Department, revealed that the government is developing affordable lifejackets using local floating materials to replace substandard imported ones. “We’re working with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards to block substandard lifejackets from entering the country,” he said.

At Bwondha Landing Site, Mr Shafic Kisulumuzo, the LC1 chairperson of Bwondha C, Nalubabwe Ward, expressed concern over passengers’ failure to wear lifejackets. “Many of these deaths are preventable. We need strict enforcement at all landing sites—even if lifejackets are expensive,” he said.

Mr Nathan Wabwire Wyclif, the Inspector of Schools in Mayuge, endorsed the push to introduce swimming lessons in schools near water bodies, calling it vital for protecting children.