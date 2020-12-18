Politicians not worth dying for - Kaziimba

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba has told Ugandans to desist from violence during elections, saying politicians are not worth dying for.

“Politicians cannot die for the sins of the world. So do not put your life on the line for them. Only Jesus died for the sins of the world.

Only Jesus is worth following to the point of death,” Archbishop Kaziimba said yesterday while delivering a Christmas message from Namirembe Provincial offices in Kampala.

He said the electorate do not need to look for quick salvation from politicians.

Appeal

“Our fellow Ugandans, do not allow yourselves to be manipulated by the shallow promises of politicians or get overly excited by campaigns or expect a politician to be your personal saviour. Study the issues and people deeply and seriously, and then vote your conscience. Do not sell your soul for cheap promises,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He said the country has witnessed a lot of evil and deaths this year resulting from people’s failure to do what is right.

“We have seen what happens when we let sin-sick hearts be in charge; when we are stuck in old mindsets that cannot respond to the new challenges before us; when we neglect to do the right thing for the public health of everyone around us. That is why in 2021 , we will emphasise this theme of Life in its Fullness,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Advertisement

Archbishop Kaziimba said when religious leaders met the Electoral Commission (EC), police, and several political candidates, they urged them to exercise restraint and promote civility during campaigns.

To electoral body

“We call on the Electoral Commission to guard the integrity and objectivity of the electoral process so that it is above reproach and can never be accused of favouring one candidate above another,” the Archbishop said.

Citing the just concluded Archbishop’s Leadership Summit, the Archbishop Kaziimba asked the politicians to rely less on large crowds during campaigns but instead use digital media platforms.

The head of the Anglican church also urged Ugandans to observe the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

