Politicians switch support as elections draw closer

With less than 30 days left to the General Election, some political actors have started switching allegiance and rallying behind candidates they believe will win the election.

Some candidates have defected from one party to another while a few are withdrawing from the race to support their own.

In Moyo District, Mr Isaac Vuni Drajuruga, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, who is vying for district chairperson seat, has quit the race in favour of the incumbent, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Mr Williams Anyama.

Last Monday, Mr Drajuruga, who defected to the NRM party after denouncing FDC, confirmed that he had officially abandoned his campaign trail during a function at Celecelea Triangle in Moyo Town Council. He says his decision to quit the race was not influenced by a bribe as alleged by a section of residents.

Mr Drajuruga, who has been the FDC mobiliser in West Nile Sub-region, said unending wrangles within FDC forced him to quit the party.

“As a young person with a vision, I don’t want to lean against a party that is almost dead. It is better I move in a boat that is older than moving in a boat that is sinking,” Mr Drajuruga says

After quitting FDC, Mr Drajuruga, signed an NRM oath of allegiance, registered as a party member and was given the party’s T-shirt and the cap.

But the Electoral Commission has distanced itself from Mr Drajuruga’s withdrawal from the race.

Mr Richard Opio Ogen, the Moyo District returning officer, says: “I am not aware about their secret arrangements and my office has not been formerly notified over the matter. What I know is that he [Drajuruga] is still a contestant for the Local Council 5 seat.”

Mr Drajuruga’s decision to back the NRM flag bearer leaves Mr Anyama with only one challenger, Mr William Obulejo Butti (Independent).

Mr Sam JB Asusi, the Moyo District NRM chairperson, said he has already added Mr Drajuruga on the list of 13 party members who are canvassing votes for President Museveni in the district. “We warmly welcome him to the mass party. His wise decision has entered the political record book of Moyo District,” Mr Asusi says.

Mr Livingstone Akugizibwe, the Bunyoro regional National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator, also defected to NRM. His successor, Mr Angelia Godwin, has also crossed to NRM.

Mr Moses Aguuda, the NUP coordinator in Hoima City claims the two members were intimidated and later bribed by NRM strategists.

“The struggle for change will continue despite those obstacles,” he says.

In Lyantonde, some NRM members among the business community are backing Independent candidate for Kabala County parliamentary seat, Mr Achilles Wasswa Kawooya, against the party flag bearer in Kaliro Sub-county.

In most parts of the central region, DP members are backing flag bearers of the NUP right from sub-county councillors to presidential candidates.

“I am DP, but we seem to have failed to get State power despite making several attempts. This is the reason why we are backing NUP flag bearers this time round,” Mr Mugenyi Ssemanda, the Lyantonde District DP secretary general, says

In Kyotera District, a section of NRM members led by incumbent district chairperson, Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, are supporting Opposition flag bearers, accusing the district party chairperson, who is also State minister for Micro Finance Haruna Kasolo of being uncooperative and pushing for individual interests rather than the party interests.

Ms Aminah Mirembe, the Jinja NRM publicity secretary, says the party has not registered defectors, however, those who failed at primaries and stood as Independent candidates are not supporting any NRM flag bearers apart from the President.

In Jinja South East, the NRM chairperson of Walukuba/Masese Division, Mr Philip Bwabale, is backing Ms Zam Zam Nakakande, who is contesting as an Independent candidate.

The Kamuli District chairperson, Mr Thomas Kategere, who is also an Independent, but NRM-leaning parliamentary candidate for Bugabula South after losing in the NRM primaries to the incumbent Henry Kibalya, says he can not support Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for the Kamuli Woman MP seat and supports FDC’s Salaamu Musumba.

“It will be hypocrisy and political pretence for me to say I support Kadaga because I am a diehard NRM cadre. As Kategere, I urge my supporters and do canvass votes for Ms Musumba because Kadaga has never supported me and even openly supported Ms Musumba against me for the district chairman seat, now, I am also supporting Ms Musumba against her,” he says.

However, Mr Moses Kizige, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs and Bugabula North incumbent, who lost in the NRM primaries, says party defections are political weaknesses and betrayal of party loyalty.

In Kalangala, majority of NRM supporters and businessmen led by Mr James Kibuuka Mulowoza of Mulowooza and Brothers Construction Company Ltd, have withdrawn their support from the party flag bearer, Mr Fred Badda for Bujjumba County parliamentary seat and crossed to Independent candidate Leon Lumaga Serwanga Lwanga.

The latter is son to the late Lt Col Sserwanga Lwanga, a Bush War hero and former principal private secretary to President Museveni.

Last week, more than 150 NRM supporters publicly declared their support to Rajab Ssemakula, a National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Kalangala District chairperson seat after shunning the incumbent and NRM flag bearer, Mr Willy Lugoloobi.

Mr Robert Sebalamu, the Kalangala District NRM general secretary, said they are aware of some people who reportedly defected to NUP but insist that they are mere supporters not party members.

“I really doubt whether they even vote, NRM’s support in this area is still solid and candidate Museveni is assured of a win come January 14,” he says.

In Igara West Constituency, Dr Nicholas Karuhanga, who was competing for the parliamentary seat withdrew from the race to support another Independent candidate and former MP Prof Tarsis Kabwegyere.

“I decided to step aside, but I will be allowed to vote. I will support the person whom I know has the blood and heart for NRM. We fight for NRM and we shall not allow those we don’t know to infiltrate us. I am moving around telling my supporters to rally behind Prof Kabwegyere,” Dr Karuhanga says.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Martin Okudi, Paul Ssekandi, Sylvester Ssemugenyi and Philip Wafula.




