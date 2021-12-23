Politicians takeover vehicles purchased for Covid surveillance

Politicians and other district leaders have taken over Covid response vehicles meant to support health workers in surveillance and evacuating Covid cases even as cases of infections rise, Health Minister has said.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, in a letter dated December 20, ordered the politicians and district officials to surrender the vehicles for their intended purpose with immediate effect.

"It has come to our attention that the vehicles (for Covid response) are being used by the political and technical leaders rather than the health workers for intended purpose. Some of you have even gone ahead to rub off the writings on these vehicles. This is a malpractice and misconduct of the highest order and it is unacceptable," she said in the letter.

Added: "This is therefore, to direct you to ensure that the vehicles are returned with immediate effect to the health Officers to be used strictly for surveillance and COVID-19 vaccination activities"

The Minister instructed the health monitoring unit and all District Health Officers, city medical officers, municipal medical officers to follow up and inform her in writing in any case not later than December 27, 2021.