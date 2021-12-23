Politicians takeover vehicles purchased for Covid surveillance

President Museveni gestures during the ceremony to flag off 282 pickup trucks purchased for COVID-19 surveillance across the country on October 22, 2021. The Ministry of Health has said Politicians and other district leaders have taken over the vehicles even as cases of infections rise. PHOTO | PPU

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The 282 double cabin pickups that were given to districts for Covid response were procured using money donated by Ugandans for Covid response.

Politicians and other district leaders have taken over Covid response vehicles meant to support health workers in surveillance and evacuating Covid cases even as cases of infections rise, Health Minister has said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.