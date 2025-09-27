Politicians warned against using govt vehicles for campaigns

The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, has cautioned politicians against diverting government vehicles for campaign activities, emphasising that the vehicles are strictly meant to support service delivery.

Mr Magyezi revealed that the government has approved Shs35.2 billion for procuring vehicles for district chairpersons, municipal, and city mayors, which are expected to be distributed before November with clear guidelines.

"I'm aware this is a campaign period. These are not vehicles for campaign, these are vehicles for service delivery. So, we must only give them out with very clear guidelines on how they are to be utilized," Magyezi said during a quarterly meeting with Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) and municipal and town clerks in Kampala on Friday.

Magyezi also appealed to CAOs and town clerks to uphold trust and efficiency as custodians of government resources.

"By accounting, we mean they are the custodians of our funds, custodians of the land, custodians of the human resource, custodians of the buildings and all the assets, the vehicles. So ensure that you maintain stable personnel relations," he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, tasked CAOs and town clerks to strengthen revenue collection and improve service delivery in their respective districts. He expressed concern that most districts continue to underperform in local revenue mobilization despite having potential.

"We are receiving reports that deputies are redundant, you're not using them, and therefore am directing the assigned deputies to handle revenue mobilization because that has been a problem," Kumumanya said.

He added that 19 districts collected over Shs1 billion in the 2024/25 financial year, and tasked CAOs to submit monthly reports on service delivery.

According to the Auditor General's value for money report, many municipalities struggle to meet their locally generated revenue targets, relying heavily on central government funding. The report highlights challenges in local revenue enumeration, assessment, sensitization, enforcement, and collection.

Kumumanya also outlined measures to improve service delivery, including regular supervision, community engagements, and accountability reports.

"Every CAO shall submit a monthly report on service delivery by the 15th of every month," he said.

Jinja District CAO, Lilian Nakamatte, pledged to intensify efforts to strengthen local revenue collection.

"We shall intensify the local revenue, although it is not that much, most of the good parts were taken up by the city but we shall look into the new revenue sources to ensure the smooth running of the district," she said.



