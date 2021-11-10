Prime

Politics ruins revenue collection in Mbale City

A section of Mbale Town.  Local council officials in Mbale City have been accused of underdeclaring revenue collections. PHOTO / FILE

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

What you need to know:

Local leaders say corrupt officials are mishandling revenue collection in the new city

Local leaders in Mbale City have blamed the persistent low revenue collection in the new city on high levels of corruption among council officials.

