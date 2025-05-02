Politics switches off lights at Jinja Market

Operations at Jinja Central Market have plunged into crisis due to mounting political interference, with the city council struggling to enforce authority amid a power blackout now entering its second week. The outage stems from an outstanding electricity bill of Shs36 million.

The market has become a political battleground, with rival factions within the city’s leadership allegedly exploiting vendors’ grievances to build political capital. According to insiders at the Jinja City Council who requested anonymity, government-aligned politicians are shielding vendors from paying mandatory rent, leading to the power disconnection.

“Some politicians, including government officials, have turned the market into a campaign ground. They encourage vendors not to pay dues, accuse the council of corruption, and promise protection if elected,” said a city official who asked not to be named. A visit to the market at 7pm on Wednesday revealed the severity of the situation. Without electricity, vendors were using candles, torches, mobile phone lights, and generators to illuminate their stalls.

Mr Henry Mugimba, the market chairperson, said vendors have operated in the dark for more than a week due to the disconnection over the Shs36 million unpaid bill. “The council collects rent but doesn’t pay utility bills for water and electricity. Since taking over market operations without involving the vendors’ association, we’ve seen a decline in service delivery,” Mr Mugimba said.

He noted that when vendors previously managed the utilities, electricity bills ranged between Shs7 million and Shs8 million monthly, while water bills hovered around Shs5 million to Shs6 million — a far cry from the current crisis. “People now rely on rechargeable bulbs and phone lights to help customers see, especially since some sections of the market are poorly lit and require constant illumination,” he added. Mr Isaac Mugaya, who heads the fruit section, said customer turnout has dwindled.

“People know there’s no power after 6pm so they don’t come anymore,” he said. Ms Sarah Nakanwagi, selling onions and tomatoes under the dim glow of her torch phone, said the darkness is driving vendors away early. “We used to close at 9pm but now by 7pm, most of us are packing up. Our evening customers have disappeared,” she lamented.

Mr Barnard Mbayo, the speaker of Jinja City Council, acknowledged that politics is obstructing the implementation of the Market Act, passed on May 23, 2023, and signed into law by President Museveni. The Act empowers the council to collect revenue and manage markets. “At some point, politicians entered the market and sowed confusion. Some claim NRM affiliation and argue that the market was built for them, so they shouldn’t pay dues,” Mr Mbayo said. He revealed that utilities cost about Shs50 million monthly. If vendors paid between Shs15,000 and Shs80,000, depending on stall size, these costs would be manageable.

“We must depoliticise market issues. The ministerial delegation recommended reducing monthly dues from Shs18,000 to Shs10,000, but that has made enforcing the Market Act extremely difficult,” Mr Mbayo added. On March 28, Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi and his Presidency counterpart Milly Babalanda visited the market on President Museveni’s directive to assess vendors’ concerns. During the visit, vendors complained of high charges, prompting Mr Magyezi to announce that starting April, monthly dues would be cut to Shs10,000.

The ministers also decried the market’s poor sanitation and ordered the city council to clean up and restore full lighting. However, implementation of these directives remains slow. Jinja City Council has yet to enforce the Market Act provisions or restore basic services. City Town Clerk Edward Lwanga, who was absent during the ministers’ visit, later clarified that the Jinja Southern Division is directly responsible for market operations, including utility payments.

Affected. inja Central Market, which hosts around 7,000 vendors, collects Shs26 million monthly in dues, yet only Shs3 million reportedly reaches the council.

