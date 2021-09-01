Poll petition against Minister Kania dismissed with costs

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

The High Court in Arua on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Mr Obiga Kania as the Terego East Member of Parliament in Terego District.

The petition filed by Mr Amato Boroa of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, was seeking to nullify Mr Kania’s election on grounds that he [Kania] has different names on his academic papers.

When the hearing kicked off Tuesday, lawyers representing Mr Kania who is also Minister of State for Urban Development, led by Mr Ivan Abio, noted that the affidavits by Mr Boroa were commissioned by a lawyer, Daizy Bandaru, whose practicing certificate had expired and was being represented by another lawyer, Mr Jimmy Madira without a valid certificate.

Today, the Presiding Judge, Justice Boniface Wamala, ruled that the petition lacked merit because the affidavits were done by lawyers without valid practicing certificates.

"Practicing law without a valid practicing certificate is unlawful and criminal. And rectifying the petition is not tenable and this court has no jurisdiction to do that. This means this petition is not valid before this court," he said.

The petition was also dismissed with costs.

Reacting after ruling, Mr Kania, who said: "This petition was useless and Boroa was only being used by other people. Shame on them."

The minister said he was ready to work with anyone who needs development in Terego but would not be bogged down by petitions as such.

"I have been contesting in elections since the 1990s and I am a person who has papers and why should this petition come at this time. I thank the lawyers who fought this legal battle successfully," he said.

Mr Boroa's lawyers faulted the Court for dismissing a petition basing on technicalities rather than the issues raised in the main petition.

"This is unfair that a litigant loses case in this manner. The judge was unfair by awarding costs to the litigant because it was not his fault that the affidavits were commissioned by a lawyer who did not renew his practicing certificate," he said.

This is the second 2021 election petition that has been dismissed by Justice Wamala.

Last week, the incumbent MP for Nebbi Municipality, Mr Hashim Suleiman (NRM) won the petition filed against him by Mr Robert Onega after he was found to be having the requisite academic qualification.

[email protected]