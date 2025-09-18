Pollice crack down on illegal mining in Southwestern Uganda

The Police Minerals Protection Unit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, has launched a major operation to crack down on illegal mining activities in the southwestern region of Uganda.

Several individuals have been arrested, and trucks used to transport iron ore from illegal mining sites have been impounded.

According to Agnes Alaba, the Commissioner of Minerals, the operation was carried out in Isingiro, Ntungamo, Rubanda, and Kisoro districts, targeting individuals and groups who were mining without licenses or exceeding the scope of their exploration permits.

"There are a number of licenses we issue out, including prospecting licenses, exploration licenses, small, medium, and large-scale licenses, which don't confer them the right to carry out mining, but rather have gone beyond the obligation of their given license," he noted.

The operation has also revealed that many workers involved in these activities, including foreign nationals, did not have valid work permits.

Alaba emphasized that all foreign employees must go through legal and regulatory channels to be authorized to work in the mining sector.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Caesar Tusingwire, the Commandant of the Uganda Police Force's Minerals Protection Unit (PMPU), explained that the crackdown was prompted by numerous complaints from residents in mining-rich districts.

"We received repeated reports from communities affected by illegal mining activities. These reports pushed us to act and apprehend those flouting the law," he said.

Henry Tumwesigye, Kabale district Natural Resources Officer, raised concerns about the environmental impact of unregulated mining, citing the risk of landslides and mudslides in the region.

"This region has a unique terrain prone to landslides, especially during the rainy season. Continued environmental degradation could lead to deadly landslides and mudslides," he warned.

The district Natural Resources Office has initiated conservation efforts, including digging trenches, implementing "fanya chini" afforestation, and sensitizing the population about the dangers of environmental degradation.

With support from the National Environment Management Authority, Kabale District has also distributed tools to help communities conserve hillsides and manage water runoff effectively.

The operation aims to protect the environment and ensure that mining activities are carried out in a responsible and sustainable manner.



