Polls open in Serere by-election
Polls have opened in Serere County with voters casting their ballot as they seek to replace their late Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe who died in a road crash recently.
At Akonyakinei catholic church polling station which has 634 registered voters, the irk pads were reported missing y 7am.
Mr Nicholas Ogagulu, the presiding officer for Akonyakenei Catholic church, said he arrived at the polling station at 4am , and by 7am on opening the voter material they realized that the irk pads were missing.
“I have communicated to the parish supervisor to have the irk pads sent,” Mr Ogagulu said.
Independent candidate, Mr Martin Onguruco’s agents were missing by the time this reporter visited Akonyakinei Catholic polling station.
Ms Sylvia Cheptegei Nangendo, the returning officer for Serere District, said the missing items could have mistakenly been left at the time of packing, but otherwise the process is going on well.
At Oburin polling station, where the NRM candidate Phillip Oucor and Independent Emmanuel Omoding cast their ballots, voting started at 7:02am.
Mr Samuel Okunya, Oburin ward EC supervisor, told this reporter that voting was going on well.
By 7:15am, 18 voters had already cast their ballots, police officers were also seen aiding some two elderly women to cast their ballots.
Mr Okunya said the polling station has 763 registered voters.
Mr Emmanuel Eratu of FDC, will cast his ballot at Achilo township primary school in Atiira Sub County at 10am, while Alice Alaso of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) cast her vote at Ojara church of Uganda polling station.
A total of 75,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots in today's by-election .