Polls open in Serere by-election

Mr Nicholas Ogagulu, the presiding officer for Akonyakenei Catholic church, said he arrived at the polling station at 4am , and by 7am on opening the voter material they realized that the irk pads were missing.

“I have communicated to the parish supervisor to have the irk pads sent,” Mr Ogagulu said.

Independent candidate, Mr Martin Onguruco’s agents were missing by the time this reporter visited Akonyakinei Catholic polling station.

Ms Sylvia Cheptegei Nangendo, the returning officer for Serere District, said the missing items could have mistakenly been left at the time of packing, but otherwise the process is going on well.

At Oburin polling station, where the NRM candidate Phillip Oucor and Independent Emmanuel Omoding cast their ballots, voting started at 7:02am.

Mr Samuel Okunya, Oburin ward EC supervisor, told this reporter that voting was going on well.