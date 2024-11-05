Polytechnic school roots for hands-on skills

Students of Busoga International Polytechnic (BIP) in Bugembe Ward, Jinja North City Division, have completed a project, which involved designing and building a bench entirely from local materials using engineering principles and real-world techniques.

Ms Reham Mustafa, the director of the institute, says such hands-on assignment exemplifies the school’s commitment to experiential learning, where students go beyond textbooks to apply their skills in practical settings.

“In the world of engineering, understanding theory is just one part of the equation, but at BIP, students learn by doing, which equips them with practical skills and the confidence to tackle professional challenges,” Ms Mustafa said at the weekend.

She added: “For this project, the students followed detailed engineering drawings and work instructions, transforming raw materials into a functional piece of furniture.”

The participants

Mr Mark Cliff Mulinzi, a student of Pearson BTEC Engineering at the institution, who designed the project, said the bench was not just about assembly, but about learning precision and safety in engineering.

“Each step began with thorough planning, from measurements to material selection, with closely following safety practices to manage heavy tools and materials effectively. This approach allowed us to develop the essential skills we will need on professional engineering sites.

“We crafted the bench’s frame and base from mild steel, cutting and filing each piece to precise measurements. Using a bench cutting machine, we worked through the material to ensure a smooth finish, honing the technical skills we’ve developed at BIP,” he explained.

In addition to working with metal, he said they added a touch of elegance by incorporating mahogany wood for the seating panel, sanded and sealed the wood to enhance its natural beauty, and applied varnish for durability.

This combination of wood and steel, according to Mulinzi, is a unique approach, one that pushed them to apply engineering principles creatively across materials.

Janet Namungo, another student, said the bench project culminated with the addition of an aluminium plaque, adding a final polished touch.

About BIP

BIP is an internationally recognised training provider specialising in assessing the skills of young minds across the Busoga Sub-region.

It is a culmination of President Museveni’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November 2017, where he discussed with the Emir of Sharjah, HH Sultan Bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, bilateral cooperation in areas of education, health and vocational training.

HH Sultan Bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi offered to construct a vocational institute and President Museveni pledged to provide the land.