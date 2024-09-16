Pomp as Museveni marks 80th birthday

Kijjaguzo Parish, Semuto Town Council in Nakaseke District yesterday was filled with party and fanfare as President Museveni celebrated his 80th birthday.

In the company of his family, Mr Museveni set foot at the parish grounds at around 11:45am and was welcomed by a waiting crowd of dignitaries,area leaders, and some residents, who sang ‘‘happy birthday’’ songs.

Unlike many of the official functions where the President is seen dressed in his customary white shirts, the jovial birthday boy was clad in a lime green shirt, sending tongues wagging about the choice of the shirt.

Those in attendance included Vice President Jessica Alupo, Parliament Speaker Anita Among, former prime ministers Amama Mbabazi and Ruhakana Rugunda, NRM vice chairperson Moses Kigongo, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, and several

other ministers.

Religious leaders from the various denominations also graced the occasion.

They included the President’s daughter Patience Rwabwogo, the retired Bishop of Luweero Diocese, Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje,the Archbishop of the SDA Church, and the Archbishop of the Orthodox Church.



More time was dedicated to prayer and various preachers from more than five denominations prayed for good health and guided leadership.

Archbishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of the Episcopal Conference, led the sermon and dedication prayer.

He picked his message from Psalm 90:10, which says “[As for] the days of our years, in them are seventy years; and if [men should be] in strength, eighty years; and the greater part of them would be labour and trouble; for weakness overtakes us, and we shall be chastened.

He said 80 years in the Bible is a blessing to be celebrated. He also hailed Mr Museveni for his achievements despite the past challenges.

Hinting on some of the challenges faced by the people of Luweero, including roads that are in a sorry state, the President in his brief speech told the people of greater Luweero that his government had already engaged contractors to rehabilitate and construct some of them.

“I am sorry about the poor state of some of these roads, but the Matugga-Semuto- Kapeeka road is under construction. This particular road was constructed with a thin layer that could not accommodate the heavy trucks that have made it degenerate to the current state,” he said.

He said his birthday celebrations were in honour of all Ugandans who have dedicated their respective lives to nation-building right from the bush war days in the early 1980s.

Commenting about the persistent land problems that have seen several of the residents evicted, President Museveni reminded the people of Luweero that the landlords have no right to claim part of the land occupied by bonafide occupants, but should demand for busulu as provided for in the Lands Act.

Speaking about the country’s education system, he said: “We still have a problem with the Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education, but we are streamlining the education policy that will deal with most of the challenges. Your children should not be asked to pay extra fees in government schools.’’

President Museveni promised to return to Luweero to address more issues.

“Because today we are celebrating and thanking the Lord, I cannot quarrel but I will find time to come back and talk about the many other issues raised by the people,’’ he said.

He cut the cake before he hosted selected guests at Kawumu State Lodge in Makulubita Sub-county in Luweero District about 10kms away from where the function was held.