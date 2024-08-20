Pomp at FDC-Katonga meet as members seek new party

The convention by the splinter Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party at their offices in Kampala, yesterday triggered hopes that the proposed new party, would grow wings and fly.

By 8am, scores of delegates from all corners of the country, some clad in the mix of the party’s white and blue, descended on the one-acre venue on Katongo Road, Nakasero, for the long-awaited faction delegates’ conference.

They settled on the blue plastic chairs, well-set in five tents in the space between the gardens and office building, as they registered.

Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, who previously served as the FDC party vice president for eastern Uganda before things fell apart, and now a member of the Katonga faction, volunteered as mistress-of-ceremonies for the day.

The jovial Ms Musumba, the former legislator for Bugabula South in Kamuli District, clad in a maxi blue and white dress, called up to the podium, representatives of regions as she recognised them.

The visibly excited delegates stormed the podium as they danced to tunes of traditional music from northern, eastern, western and central Uganda.

Toka kwa barabara

The late Adam Mulwana’s hit, Toka kwa barabara, Dr Kizza Besigye’s signature defiance tune for the 2016 General Election, fired up the delegates to their feet to wiggle to varied dance strokes.

Those who remained glued to their seats could not help but sway, stamp their feet and shake heads to the irresistible highlight of the conference.

But this celebratory mood was dampened when Ms Musumba announced that 36 of their colleagues would have loved to be with them but were unable, because they had been imprisoned and were languishing in jail.

The team of 33 men and three women subscribing to the Katonga faction was recently seized and deported from Kenya, charged with terrorism and incarcerated. After minutes of sombre reflection, the members put their sorrows aside and continued with the programme of the day.

Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa, the former FDC national chairman, then stepped up to the podium amid ululation from the audience that congratulated him upon his successful feat of jumping over a wall fence, after being held hostage for hours by some unknown people at the rival Najjanankumbi faction offices early this year.

A visibly elated Mr Biriggwa said the path to the State House was clear and that they were the right people to take the country forward.

“Today, I’m charged up. I can see where we are going. We are going to the State House. We must take over power. You are the people to take this country forward,” he assured the audience amid thunderous applause.