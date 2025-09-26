Poor access roads hampering Nebbi’s economic growth- farmers

The poor state of community access roads in West Nile have continuously hiked the cost of transport and affected economic development in the sub region. Majority of the locals, who mainly derive their livelihood from agriculture, have attributed the lack of market for their products in the sub-region to bad roads. Like other parts of Uganda, agriculture is the main economic activity in the Nebbi sub-region. Farmers engage in mostly subsistence agriculture to feed their families and then sell the surplus to raise money to meet other needs such as health and education. However, the current poor state of roads in the area means farmers cannot easily deliver agricultural produce to markets, or visit facilities like health centres whenever they or another loved one falls sick. The responsibility to construct and maintain roads is split between the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) and local government. Sometimes, when money is sent to the sub-country, the leadership decides either to use the locals to work on the roads or request the district for equipment to support the work on community access roads.

An onion farmer from Gonyobendo Microstation in Acwera village, Padolo parish, Erussi sub-country, Mr Alex Okweda, said growing onions has benefited him and that it has also helped him educate his child who is now at a school in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.



He has been growing onions since 2013. However, he says they face challenges of lack of market access for their products, due to the poor road infrastructure as well as pests and diseases.



“We do not have better markets here, a basin of anion is Shs 20,000. On top of that, the roads are bad, and we cannot reach the market on time, onions go bad. It is very difficult to reach the market easily,” Mr Okweda said at the weekend.



He appealed to the government to work on the road that will help easy access for the farmers to the markets.



Mr Ezekiel Onyuthi, another farmer dealing in coffee and onions, said: “Linking our crops from the farms to the markets is a problem. The district leaders should help us address the problems of the roads because we cannot sell them here but in markets like Erussi.”



The problem farmers in Nebbi district face are also compounded by the intermittent rainfall which affects crop production. They also say the market linkage was not properly done although they produce some of the better quality onions in the country.



The District Agricultural Officer (DAO), Ms Joyce Piwa, acknowledged that farmers are experiencing challenges in selling some crops, especially onions and Irish potatoes as well as access to market.



She adds that farmers face a big challenge in getting quality seed, which also makes farmers repeat the same seed year in, year out, and yet seeds are not supposed to be repeated three times.



“We admire selling Irish potatoes as seeds because it fetches some higher prices compared to what you sell as food. Farmers also face problems of pests and diseases in Irish potatoes, like blight, soft, soft rot which affect the yields, leading to a poor harvest,” she said.