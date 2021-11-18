Poor funding escalates child rights abuse in Masindi

Leaders in Masindi District have blamed the escalating child rights abuse on poor funding of community-based services.

Ms Annet Karamagi, the Masindi probation officer told Daily Monitor yesterday that it is hard to end the child rights’ abuses since they are incapacitated to ensure abusers are promptly prosecuted.

Ms Karamagi singled out the persistent lack of transport, for victims and offenders, to courts of law.

“Some victims have lost interest in the cases since they cannot afford going to courts. Sometimes we fail to transport victims from the scene of crime to police or hospitals for examination. This has in turn delayed investigations, and in some cases, delayed justice,” she explained.

Ms Karamagi appealed to the government to increase funding for the Gender ministry so that their work is facilitated.

“Timely funding will enable speedy trial of Justice,” she said.

Mr Godfrey Mugezi, the district planner, said they receive Shs42m capitation grant for community-based services.

Mr Mugezi said the money is used for implementation of activities in four sub-sectors: youth councils, women councils, older persons’ councils, children’s welfare and general operations in the community-based services sector.

“When this money is distributed among the five sectors in social services, each sector gets Shs2.5 m for a year, which is not enough to facilitate our activities,” Mr Mugezi said.

‘We need to increase child protection unit and boost its general operation from the centre. We still need both physical and financial support, ‘Mr Mugezi said.

Mr Richard Kiiza, the assistant chief administrative officer, said most child rights actors are only funding awareness programmes.

Ms Agnes Okid, the officer-in-charge of child protection at Masindi Central Police Station, said they lack shelters to house victims of child abuse.

“I sometimes use my money to facilitate these victims, especially accommodation. We need a shelter for keeping the survivors,” Ms Okid said.

She revealed that seven suspects are currently in court and two have been apprehended over child rights abuse.

Mr Richard Taabaro, the deputy resident district commissioner, said there is need to increase the social services budget.

‘We need more support in the social services sector to avoid child rights violation. The probation officers too need to do what is expected from them as the government is looking for more funds,” Mr Tabaaro said.