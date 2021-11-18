Poor funding escalates child rights abuse in Masindi

Ms Annet Karamagi, the Masindi probation officer told Daily Monitor yesterday that it is hard to end the child rights’ abuses since they are incapacitated to ensure abusers are promptly prosecuted. Photo \ File

By  Ismail Bategeka

What you need to know:

  • She revealed that seven suspects are currently in court and two have been apprehended over child rights abuse.
  • Mr Richard Taabaro, the deputy resident district  commissioner,  said there is need to increase the  social services budget.

Leaders in Masindi District have blamed the escalating child rights abuse on poor funding of community-based services.

