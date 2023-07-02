Poor funding threatens tourism in Kiryandongo

Kiryandongo District is facing a significant setback in its tourism sector due to inadequate funding.



Local tourism officials and industry professionals have expressed their concerns over the meager allocation of resources, citing it as a major hindrance to the development and promotion of tourism in the Western Uganda district.



Ronald Rimbosh Okello, the Kiryandongo Tourism Officer, says that only Shs2million had been budgeted for tourism works in the district for the entire fiscal year and with such limited resources, the sector is unable to undertake any substantial physical development or make a significant impact on tourism improvement.



"The money cannot adequately support the development of the tourism sector in our district. We urgently require increased funding in the next financial year to unlock the full potential of our tourism offerings," Okello emphasized.



Sale Mugisa, a tour company driver in Kiryandongo District told Monitor on Sunday that insufficient efforts to preserve and showcase tourism sites have discouraged tourists from visiting the district.



"We urgently need interventions to develop and preserve all tourism sites in our district by restoring and exhibiting these attractions. We can educate people about our rich cultural heritage and natural wonders," Mugisa asserted.



Solomon Asiimwe, an elder in Bunyoro Kingdom, called upon the private sector and the kingdom to support and uplift tourism activities in Kiryandongo District.