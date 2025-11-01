Poor loan absorption rears an ugly head ahead of poll

From the ruling party talking about taking a qualitative leap to Opposition parties talking about a reset that climaxes in putting money in the pockets of ordinary Ugandans, the economy is figuring heavily on the campaign trail. Candidate Museveni, the incumbent, has needed little invitation to deploy the ‘protecting the gains’ tagline, and he has found support in empirical studies such as the one by the National Planning Authority (NPA).

In its latest report, the NPA says Uganda should expect double-digit growth of 10.13 percent by Financial Year (FY) 2029/2030. The report shows that this is expected to yield an annual average of 884,962 jobs. The GDP per capita is expected to reach $2,942 (Shs10.2m), firmly entrenching the country’s middle-income status.

“The economic growth and jobs strategy focus is: increasing productivity of all sectors; pursuing value-addition in the agro-processing, tourism, mineral products, oil and gas and main-streaming Science Technology and Innovation,” the report states.

According to the report, the other focus is on redirecting industrialisation to light manufacturing and ensuring the delivery of quality services.

The report further states that particular focus for jobs will be on: expanding the industrial base, ensuring productivity gains across all sectors; diversifying economic activities to generate job opportunities and expanding household investment opportunities through the Parish Development Model (PDM) and other wealth creation funds.

It adds that urbanisation and tourism development are expected to open up job opportunities in the real estate sector, the financial services sector, as well as accommodation and food services. Also, developments in the external sector are expected to contribute positively to growth on account of an increase in exports of high-value commodities.

Consequently, the overall trade balance deficit is expected to improve to 3.5 percent of GDP in FY2029/2030 from 4.5 percent of GDP in FY2024/2025, and average at about 3.6 percent during the Fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV) period.

The revenue-to-GDP ratio is expected to grow to 18.7 percent by FY2029/2030 from 14.5 percent in FY2023/2024, while the expenditure-to-GDP ratio will decline from 24.7 percent to 19.1 percent throughout NDPIV. The increase in revenue will not, however, be sufficient to finance the development needs.

As a result, external financing, driven by increased borrowing at concessional and non-concessional terms, will continue to have a significant role in financing debt. The public debt to GDP will as such, increase to 52.5 percent in FY2029/2030 from 46.9 percent in FY2023/2024.

The issue of debt has been seized upon by the Opposition. This week, with Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U)journalists shut out of covering the House, the fourth sitting of the second sitting of the fifth session of the 11th Parliament considered authoring the government to borrow trillions of shillings in non-concessional loans.

On Tuesday, the House recalled legislators from recess and tasked them to process eight loans totalling slightly over Shs8 trillion. This includes a $200m (about Shs691 billion) loan request from the World Bank's International Development Association.

Grim scorecard

This has left economists worried about the government's high borrowing appetite. It hasn’t helped that a government assessment done on 66 projects funded using externally sourced loans returned a grim report. This followed a study done on the performance of externally funded projects between December 2024 and May 2025. Its findings show that 83 percent of such projects were behind schedule.

“Overall, 17 percent of the projects showed good implementation, recording either completion or on track status,” the report states.

It adds: “On the other hand, 83 percent of the projects were behind schedule.” Only six projects were completed, five were found to be on track, while 55 projects were behind schedule. Assessments done found that “there is a problem of poor implementation of the projects.”

Out of the entire projects assessed, “the integrated transport infrastructure and services programme accounted for 60 percent of the stagnated projects.”

Policy experts at the Finance ministry blamed the stagnation of projects funded by external loans on poor planning, delayed loan approvals, and the aspect of redesigning projects.

Kampala-Jinja expressway

Some of the affected include the Kampala-Jinja expressway that is at zero percent. Straddling 77km and commanding a $1.4 billion budget, construction works on the expressway were expected to have been completed on June 30, 2023. This was after being flagged off on January 1, 2014.

“The project is funded by the GoU ($600m or Shs2 trillion), of which 42.86 percent will be provided under PPP) and an African Development Bank (AfDB) loan of $229.5m or Shs793b (24 percent of the TPC).

The loan was signed on March 16, 2021, with an effectiveness date of July 5, 2021 and an expiry date of June 30,2027, for Phase 1 (Kampala-Namagunga, covering 35 km),” the report reads in part.

Finance ministry assessment also shows that the project’s “budget for right of way (RoW) acquisition was estimated at Shs1.284 trillion, out of which Shs498.4 billion (38.8 percent) was paid”.

With an average daily traffic load of more than 25,000 vehicles on sections nearer to Kampala City centre, the project stands as one of the poorest absorbed loans.

Kampala-Mpigi expressway

The Kampala-Mpigi Expressway project is “jointly funded by the AfDB and the Government of Uganda (GoU) through a loan facility amounting to $188m (Shs649b).”

Finance ministry records obtained by Saturday Monitor show that the project's scope "involved the construction of a dual carriage expressway (26.905km) with limited access, 21.3km of link roads, construction of 13 bridges, box culverts, and the installation of culverts and four toll plazas”.

Overall, the entire project cost was estimated at Shs547.54 billion. By the time the assessment was concluded, the physical performance of the project was disappointing.

“The progress of the RoW acquisition for the project was at 76.54 percent. Whereas the entire stretch of the project main road was handed over to the contractor, there are pockets of uncompensated project-affected persons, which obstruct the contractor’s work progress,” the report reads.

It adds: “The delays in right of way acquisition were due to disputes over compensation amounts by the project affected persons, absentee landlords, disputes over ownership of land, and lack of proper documentation of proof of land ownership among the project affected persons.”

The project's poor performance is down to both physical and financial factors, with time lost estimated at “35 months for the civil works”.

Koboko-Yumbe-Moyo road

Finance ministry documents show that the 105-kilometre Koboko-Yumbe-Moyo stretch “is fully funded by the World Bank with a grant of $131.25 million (about Shs453 billion).” After the loan was secured, the GoU's responsibility was to “ensure the availability of the road corridor, including land acquisition and resettlement of the project- affected persons.”

The project’s poor performance has been hampered by “poor mobilisation of the contractor and delayed approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the material sources (quarry and borrow pits)”.

Diversion fears

As the House process it’s latest batch of loans, a section of legislators cast doubt over the success rate of the $2.8 billion (about Shs10 trillion) World Bank loan and grant that was secured to construct schools, roads, and a string of social recovery projects in the country.

Mr Jonathan Odur, the Erute South legislator, spoke about the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf) where a huge chunk of the same funds were diverted.

“The name of ‘Northern Uganda’ shouldn’t be used. Let us have ‘Uganda Social Action Fund’, then you can bring all the districts and put them there, but to borrow a lot of money in the name of ‘Northern Uganda’ and then only send 10 percent and then most of the money is eaten here in the Office of the Prime Minister [is unacceptable],” he told plenary.

MP Odur added: “We have a record here of how money of northern Uganda was abused, here in Kampala without people of the north receiving it.”

Mr Eric Odongo, an economist at the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), opined that borrowed funds once diverted are deemed useless.

“For government to borrow is not necessarily a bad thing or even the amounts it borrows but it is what purpose the borrowing is for and also the effectiveness in the utilisation of the borrowed funds because when you borrow and you don’t use it for the intended purpose, then it is as good as wasting what you have borrowed,” Mr Odongo said.

LOW ABSORPTION

Mr Julius Mukunda, CSBAG’s executive director, said the consequences of GoU’s red tape and procedural lapses are clear. “Uganda pays commitment fees on money it cannot deploy while inflation diminishes the real value of project costs,” Mr Mukunda told Saturday Monitor.

He added: “We found a correlation between timely fund disbursement and effective absorption. Projects that receive funds on time consistently demonstrate better utilisation rates.

”Delays in disbursement, Mr Mukunda further noted, “often point to challenges such as limited institutional capacity, procurement bottlenecks, land acquisition issues, and slow donor approval factors that, if addressed, could substantially enhance overall project performance”.

Like the consequences, he is also clear about the way forward. The path forward, he says, “requires uncomfortable honesty and difficult choices. Uganda must dramatically increase domestic resource mobilisation, broadening the tax base, even if that means unpopular tax reforms and stricter enforcement’’.

He added: “The country needs to negotiate harder with multilateral lenders for better terms, faster procedures, and more grant-based financing. Project selection must prioritise quality over quantity, focusing on initiatives with clear implementation pathways rather than impressive projections.”

The 117-month delay for multilateral projects will neither enable Uganda to take a qualitative leap nor put money in their pockets. If well articulated, the message could end up seeing the Opposition score several political points on the campaign trail.