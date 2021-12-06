Poor nutrition takes toll on Karamoja children, mothers 

A health worker immunises a child in Karamoja Sub-region. Many children in the area suffer from diseases due to poor nutrition. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Mr Joseph Otita, the chairperson of Rupa Sub-county, says the resumption of cattle raids have worsened food insecurity. “Cattle theft has deteriorated food insecurity. This has further been worsened by failed rains and depleted food stocks,” he says.
  •  Last month, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit zones reported theft of 515 head of cattle and 216 goats in the sub-region. The Napak Resident District commissioner, Mr Moses Kigai Wamoto, says they have deployed more security personnel to fight cattle theft. “Locals have also been encouraged to engage in production to fight food insecurity,” he said.

In the sparsely populated Pupu Village in Rupa Sub-county, Moroto District, stunted children are a common sight.

