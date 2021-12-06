Poor nutrition takes toll on Karamoja children, mothers 

In the sparsely populated Pupu Village in Rupa Sub-county, Moroto District, stunted children are a common sight.

Ms Marita Nasike, a village health team member, attributes the condition to lack of enough food and poor diet.

“Many children in this village are malnourished and are at greater risk of dying from common infections,” Ms Nasike says.

Stunting is defined as impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation.

Children are stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the World Health Organisation child growth standards median.

The most affected sub-counties are Rupa and Tapac whose child poverty incidence ranges from 56.1 to 76, according to the report from the district leaders.

Statistics from the office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs report indicate that 35 percent of children less than five years are stunted due to chronic malnutrition and 28 percent of children in this age group are underweight in Karamoja sub-region.

The national food security and nutrition status reports produced using the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification tool also indicate that Karamoja has the highest food insecurity and malnutrition levels due to poor hygiene and sanitation, disease, among others.

Mr Dengel Choket, the chairperson of Pupu Village, says access to nutritious vegetables such cowpeas, amaranth (doodo), onions and pawpaw fruits for lactating mothers is a challenge.

“Women survive on eating staple foods, which is sorghum and dried meat. This is not nutritious enough,” he says.

“When we get visitors, they always mistake a child of 13 years to be eight because they are stunted. This is a huge problem that needs to be addressed,” Mr Choket says.

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the sub-region has the highest poverty level, standing at 60.1 percent in the country compared to the national average, which is 21.4 percent

Organisations step in

Save the Children, an NGO, with support from Save the Children Korea, has embarked on a project to improve the livelihoods of children and mothers in the sub-region.

The three-year nutrition and livelihoods project named Karamoja goats will benefit about 3,772 households with pregnant mothers, and those with children under five years.

The project manager, Ms Meron Otong, told Daily Monitor during the launch of the project in Pupu, that their aim is to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children.

“We want to reduce stunting through distribution of improved goat breeds, seedlings and establishment of kitchen gardens, among others,” she said.

More than 515 goats for breeding have already been distributed to beneficiaries from various villages in Rupa and Tapac sub-counties.

The beneficiaries receive goats which they will pass on to each other through the send-a-goat approach.

Mr Mark Twinomugisha, the regional area manager of Save the Children, said goats are intended to produce milk, which mothers will feed their children to supplement breastmilk.

“We hope this project will increase access to nutritious foods in the targeted households in the long run,” he said.

Mr Twinomugisha said the organisation will ensure households have access to nutritious food by 2024.

“Access to productive resources and assets for food security among women will be enhanced,” he said.

Ms Lucia Longorok, one of the beneficiaries, asked the government to strengthen security so that their goats are not stolen.

“We are happy because we will be able to get milk for ourselves and our children, but I ask the government to protect our livestock,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Ms Silvia Lomonyang, said they will use donated seeds to start up kitchen gardens to boost the consumption of highly nutritious vegetables in their homes.

Dr Moses Okino, the Moroto District veterinary officer, welcomed the project, saying: “The goats are drought-friendly and they produce more milk three times than the ordinary type.”

Mr Peter Gidongo, the deputy chief administrative officer, called for a multi-sectoral approach to fight stunting among children in the sub-region.

Cattle raids worsen food insecurity

Mr Joseph Otita, the chairperson of Rupa Sub-county, says the resumption of cattle raids have worsened food insecurity. “Cattle theft has deteriorated food insecurity. This has further been worsened by failed rains and depleted food stocks,” he says.

Last month, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit zones reported theft of 515 head of cattle and 216 goats in the sub-region. The Napak Resident District commissioner, Mr Moses Kigai Wamoto, says they have deployed more security personnel to fight cattle theft. “Locals have also been encouraged to engage in production to fight food insecurity,” he said.