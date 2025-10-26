Poor parenting responsible for increasing cases of mental health - experts

Mental health experts have linked the rising cases of mental health issues among young people in Uganda to poor parenting, highlighting the need for parental love, bonding, and guidance.

Speaking at a one-day mental health camp organized by Freed Hearts-Uganda, at alcohol addiction treatment and rehabilitation center in Mbarara, Ms Macklean Tumuhimbise, a counselor and Freed Hearts co-founder, said many clients are young people, especially students.

"Parents have become so busy and have no time for their children, they trust them with too much money and this money starts controlling them," Tumuhimbise said. "When you tell a parent that you are the source of the problem, they say 'but I gave my child everything' – they don't understand it's not material things a child needs but love, parental bonding, and attachment."

Some rehabilitated children, she added, "don't want to leave because they feel more loved here than at home because parents have no time for them."

Counseling psychologist Justus Musoke noted detachment between parents and children, with parents prioritising work over children's inherent needs.

"Parents give financial resources or objects to mean care and get detached from them; they end up hooked to worldly things including drugs," Musoke said, linking this to risky behaviors like drug abuse and early marriages.

Public health specialist Annet Nambi said parents of children with mental health challenges often claim they've provided everything.

"The parents say 'we gave our children everything' – they only know life stops at giving material support; lack of parental attachment, love, and guidance drives mental health issues among young people," Nambi explained.

Dr. Chris Kigezo, an addiction treatment expert and Freed Hearts director, warned that inaction could lead to a significant wave of wasted young generations by 2035.

"Let us borrow a leaf from Kenya and create an Authority to deal with drug abuse. The government should have a centralized Authority to work with private players," Kigezo urged.

Resident Dinavance Koburunga shared her experience of being neglected by her children.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) 2024 National Census report, approximately 12 per cent of Ugandans aged 10 and above – about 5.5 million people – are experiencing probable mental health challenges.



