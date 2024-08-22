Poor pay: Science head teachers seek demotion

More than 200 secondary school science head teachers and their deputies are seeking demotions due to the government’s failure to implement the Presidential directive to enhance their salaries, according to their representative.

Mr Godfrey Birungi, the chairperson of the Science Head-Teachers and Deputies of Uganda Association, said the salary disparity between science teachers and science administrators in government secondary schools has pushed many science head teachers and their deputies to request demotions.

Despite their efforts, their pleas for a salary increment have not been addressed. He highlighted that school heads currently earn less than the teachers they supervise.

Mr Birungi, who also serves as the head teacher of Mbarara Secondary School, explained that graduate science teachers now earn a monthly salary of Shs4 million, while head teachers and their deputies earn a gross salary of Shs2.3 million and Shs1.7 million, respectively.

“I have been approached by many head teachers and deputies who are seeking demotions. I advised them to hold on and await guidance from our union, the Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union (UPSTU). They argue that since the presidential directive to enhance their pay has been ignored, they should be demoted to teaching positions so they can receive the higher salary paid to teachers,” Mr Birungi, who also teaches Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics, told journalists at a crisis meeting held at UPSTU headquarters in Kampala last Friday.

He further noted that several teachers promoted to deputy head teacher positions were reluctant to accept the roles due to the significant drop in salary that they would experience, as has reportedly happened to some of their colleagues.

Mr Joshua Ewo, a science teacher who was recently appointed deputy Head teacher of Aculbanya Secondary School in Kole District, said he now earns a gross salary of Shs1.7 million, compared to the Shs4 million he previously earned as a science teacher.

Mr Ewo mentioned that he had written to various authorities, including President Museveni, seeking intervention.

Mr Abdu Mukasa, a deputy head teacher of Budde SS in Butambala District, expressed his willingness to be demoted, saying: “The benefits are greater in a lower position than in my current one.”

Mr John Mary Ahimbisibwe, the head teacher of St Mary’s SS Simbya, said: “It is a painful decision to request a demotion, but it seems to be the best option for now. The work of a head teacher is so hectic, yet it pays less. It is better for me to be demoted and earn Shs4 million with less work.”

The UPSTU National Chairperson, Mr Vincent Elong, referenced the 2022 presidential directive, stating that science head teachers in secondary schools are supposed to receive a monthly salary of Shs6.5 million, while their deputies should earn Shs4.5 million.

“While salaries for science principals and their deputies in Primary Teachers Colleges, National Teachers Colleges, and Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) institutions were increased to Shs6.5 million and Shs4.5 million respectively, their counterparts in secondary schools have been excluded,” he said.





Caution

Mr Elong warned that if the issue is not addressed immediately, it could lead to a crisis, with affected head teachers and deputies potentially laying down their tools at the beginning of the third term on Monday, September 16, which would disrupt the teaching of science subjects.

“We have resolved that we want the money in their accounts. If it is not there, we will take to the streets, just like the medics have done,” he added.

A section of medical students has been striking over the past two weeks, protesting the government’s failure to place them for internships due to a lack of funds.

According to Mr Elong, there are currently 550 science head teachers and deputies in the country.

Mr Aron Mugaiga, UPSTU secretary-general, noted that despite promises over the past two years to increase salaries for science administrators in secondary schools, nothing has materialised.

“They have been patient enough. Demanding to be demoted from their current positions to classroom teachers shows they are frustrated, demoralised, and have lost hope,” he said.

Mr Jim Muganga, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, said: “Broadly, the commitment to enhance scientists’ pay was made and adopted as policy. The Ministry of Finance operationalises such a policy guided by the Executive and available resources. It is, therefore, not surprising when a decision is made to implement it in phases to ensure compliance, practicability, and affordability.”

However, Mr Muganga added: “I am not privy to specific issues related to science head teachers and deputies. This may be authoritatively commented on by the sector ministry.”

In a letter dated July 2023 to Public Service Minister Mr Wilson Muluri Mukasa, President Museveni described the delayed salary enhancement for science head teachers and deputies as “totally irrational.”

“I have received a letter from the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports informing me that science teachers who are head teachers are being punished for holding those appointments,” President Museveni stated, adding: “This is totally irrational. Once a science teacher, always a science teacher. They should be paid as such until the government has the funds to pay all teachers well.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, attributed the delay in enhancing science head teachers’ salaries to a lack of funds.

“The government is looking for money to allocate,” Ms Bitarakwate said in a telephone interview on August 12.